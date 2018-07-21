Hawks' Alex Len: Headed to Atlanta

Len agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Hawks on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick in 2013, Len spent five years with the Suns. He had a fluctuating role, starting in 140 of his 335 appearances, and never starting more than 46 games in a single campaign. Ultimately, the Suns had other plans at center after landing the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft, selecting Deandre Ayton. The Hawks -- in a deeper rebuild than Phoenix -- seemingly feel signing Len to a short-term deal is worth the gamble. In 69 games last season, Len posted 12 double-doubles and blocked at least five shots in three contests. With Atlanta, he may continue to have an opportunity to hover around 20 minutes per game, as the team is short on frontcourt depth. However, health remains a concern, as Len is averaging just 67 games per season.