Len scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 16 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-103 loss to the Pistons.

The veteran center was the only member of the Hawks' second unit to score in double digits on the night. Len continues to see limited action even with John Collins suspended, playing less than 20 minutes in four straight games, and it would take a major shift in his role to give him any kind of consistent fantasy value.