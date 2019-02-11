Hawks' Alex Len: Leads team in scoring
Len finished with a team-high 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-108 loss to the Magic.
Len's stellar shooting provided one of the few silver linings for the Hawks in the second half of the back-to-back set. It's unlikely the performance will result in him receiving an uptick in playing time going forward, as his minutes were actually inflated Sunday with the Hawks trailing by 24 points heading into the final period. Atlanta reportedly has no plans to buy starting center Dewayne Dedmon out of his expiring contract, putting a cap on the fantasy upsides of Len and fellow reserve big man Omari Spellman.
