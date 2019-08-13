Len appears to be the "likeliest option" to open the upcoming season as the Hawks' starting center, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

With incumbent starter Dewayne Dedmon leaving the Hawks for Sacramento in free agency, Len is expected to head into training camp ahead of offseason pickup Damian Jones and rookie second-round pick Bruno Fernando on the depth chart at center. The Hawks could always shift John Collins over from power forward to center when coach Lloyd Pierce prefers to run small-ball lineups, but Len noted that he's comfortable playing alongside Collins in tandem due to their differing skill sets. Len doesn't seem likely to crack the 30-minute mark on a regular basis, but any notable uptick from the 20.1 minutes per game he averaged in 2018-19 could be enough to make the big man a nightly double-double threat.