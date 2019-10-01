Len (ankle) took part in some portions of Tuesday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Chouinard notes that Len received a break early in the practice session, but it's good to see him back out on the court, even in a limited capacity. He'll likely be a game-time call for Monday's preseason matchup with New Orleans, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Hawks take a conservative approach with Len in the early going.