Hawks' Alex Len: Listed as probable Tuesday
Len is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a sore back, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len has been nursing a back injury recently, though he's played through the issue in each of the last two games and figures to do so once again Tuesday. The big man is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across 17.5 minutes over his last two appearances. His availability for Tuesday's game should clear up closer to tip-off.
