Hawks' Alex Len: Little impact in opener
Len posted four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals one assist and one block in 24 minutes of action in Wednesday's 117-100 win against the Pistons.
Although Len picked up the start at center, he was overshadowed by Jabari Parker (18 points, one rebound in 23 minutes) in the season opener. Perhaps due to inconsistencies from the floor, the Hawks utilized Parker and rookie Bruno Fernando (seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes) almost in favor of Len, who figures to continue operating as a role player to begin the season.
More News
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...