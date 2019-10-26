Len posted four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals one assist and one block in 24 minutes of action in Wednesday's 117-100 win against the Pistons.

Although Len picked up the start at center, he was overshadowed by Jabari Parker (18 points, one rebound in 23 minutes) in the season opener. Perhaps due to inconsistencies from the floor, the Hawks utilized Parker and rookie Bruno Fernando (seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes) almost in favor of Len, who figures to continue operating as a role player to begin the season.