Hawks' Alex Len: Logs double-double versus Magic
Len posted 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 101-93 win over the Magic.
Len managed his fifth double-double through 32 appearances this season. Despite his subpar start to the campaign, Len is on pace to surpass last year's double-double total of nine across 77 games. Moreover, December was by far his most productive month thus far in 2019-20, and he'll look to keep it rolling in Friday's bout versus the Celtics.
