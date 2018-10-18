Len had just seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 loss to New York.

Len started for the Hawks but played just 21 minutes in the blowout loss. Given the nature of the scoreline, owners can probably put this one down to him simply being rested across the backend of the game. He should continue to start moving forward and will likely be better than this on most nights. He should be owned in standard leagues at least until Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) returns from injury.