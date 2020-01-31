Len (hip) will be out for at least another 7-to-10 days, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A hip flexor strain has kept Len out of action for the last three games, and he'll miss at least four more even if he's back at the short end of the given timeline. There's no guarantee that happens, however, as he'll be re-evaluated in a week, at which point a clearer timeline should emerge. Damian Jones should continue to see increased minutes at center in his absence.