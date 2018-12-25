Len supplied 15 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 98-95 win over the Pistons.

Though he normally serves as the backup to starting center Dewayne Dedmon, Len worked alongside him in this outing with power forward John Collins (ankle) sidelined. Len delivered the better performance of two while Dedmon was limited to just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, but it's expected Len will see the more sizable role deduction once Collins is back to full strength. Len had averaged only 6.8 points and 2.9 boards in 13.9 minutes per game over his other eight appearances in December prior to Sunday.