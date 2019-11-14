Hawks' Alex Len: Nursing ankle sprain
Len is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Suns with a left ankle sprain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len had his best outing of the season Tuesday against the Nuggets with 17 points and seven rebounds, but he apparently suffered the injury during the contest. The 26-year-old is still expected to play and should be on track for his typical 17.8 minutes.
