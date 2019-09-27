Hawks' Alex Len: Nursing multiple injuries
Len, who was already working his way back rom a left ankle sprain, is also dealing with lower back pain.
The Hawks don't appear to be overly concerned with Len's health. The team states that the big man will be closely monitored over the next four to five days and will determine his status for the start of training camp at that point.
More News
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...