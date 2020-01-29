Play

Len (hip) will not play Thursday against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Len will miss a third consecutive game as he works his way back from a strained right hip flexor. With Bruno Fernando (calf) also expected to sit out, Damian Jones is a candidate to see increased run as the backup center. Len's next chance to play will come Saturday in Dallas.

