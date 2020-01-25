Hawks' Alex Len: Out with flexor strain
Len has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against Oklahoma City due to a right hip flexor strain, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Len was cleared to take the court Friday despite dealing with a back injury, but now a different issue will hold him out for the rest of the night. Damian Jones could see more time at center as a result.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.