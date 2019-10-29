Len had five points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.

Len couldn't buy a basket from beyond the arc but chipped in a decent stat line considering the limited playing time. He had been listed as probable due to a minor rib injury, so it wasn't overly surprising that Len didn't see a full load of minutes. As such, those in daily leagues may be inclined to consider another option instead of relying on Len to produce a bunch of counting stats in Tuesday's matchup with the Heat.