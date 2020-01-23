Hawks' Alex Len: Plays 20 minutes off bench
Len saw 20 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Clippers.
Len missed the previous four games with a back issue, and he played all the way up to the max of his 20-minute restriction. The big man finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
