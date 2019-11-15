Len had 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-112 loss at Phoenix.

Len began the season as starter, but has looked far more comfortable coming off the bench in his last two outings. Considering he averaged 4.0 points in 17.3 minutes per game as a starter against 19.0 points per game in 24.0 minutes off the bench, expect the seven-year veteran to continue on a substitute role Saturday when the Hawks travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.