Len registered 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block over 28 minutes Tuesday against the Spurs.

Len scored 12 of his 21 points from beyond the arc, where he shot 80 percent. He also contributed across the board, adding to his fantasy totals. The 25-year-old Maryland product is averaging an impressive 13.7 points and 5.3 boards over his previous 1-0 matchups.