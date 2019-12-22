Hawks' Alex Len: Posts strong double-double
Len had 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3PT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-112 loss at Brooklyn.
Len has been coming off the bench on a regular basis, but this was only his fourth double-double of the season -- albeit his third in his last eight games. The big man has been quite productive off the bench, and he should remain on that role since he is playing consistent minutes of late -- he has played 20 or more minutes in six of his last seven games.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...