Len had 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3PT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-112 loss at Brooklyn.

Len has been coming off the bench on a regular basis, but this was only his fourth double-double of the season -- albeit his third in his last eight games. The big man has been quite productive off the bench, and he should remain on that role since he is playing consistent minutes of late -- he has played 20 or more minutes in six of his last seven games.