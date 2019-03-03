Hawks' Alex Len: Pours in 28 points in Sunday's win
Len collected 28 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.
Len had been listed as probable after he suffered a knee injury during Friday's loss to the Bulls. However, it clearly didn't bother him much, as he amassed a season high scoring total. Len has now posted 52 points across the last two contests, and this is the fifth time through 60 appearances that he has scored at least 20 points this season. It's unlikely that John Collins (illness) will remain sidelined for much longer, but Len has certainly made the most of the opportunities provided by the sophomore's recent absence.
