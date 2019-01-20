Len is listed as probable for Monday's game against Orlando due to right Achilles tension, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's unclear as to when Len's latest injury cropped up, but the Hawks are optimistic that he'll manage to play through it. The Maryland product is averaging a solid 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over his previous five contests.

