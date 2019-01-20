Hawks' Alex Len: Probable for Monday
Len is listed as probable for Monday's game against Orlando due to right Achilles tension, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's unclear as to when Len's latest injury cropped up, but the Hawks are optimistic that he'll manage to play through it. The Maryland product is averaging a solid 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over his previous five contests.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....