Hawks' Alex Len: Probable for Sunday
Len is probable for Sunday's game against the Nets with a right knee strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len is expected to suit up and should play extensive minutes with Bruno Fernando (personal) and Jabari Parker (shoulder) unvailable. The center has been productive as of late, recording three double-doubles in his last six games.
