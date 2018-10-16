Hawks' Alex Len: Probable for Wednesday
Len is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a lower back strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear as to when the injury popped up, but Len is expected to take the court in the season opener. Confirmation on his status should emerge prior to tipoff.
