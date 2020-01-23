Hawks' Alex Len: Probable Friday
Len (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Wednesday, Len returned from a four-game absence due to back soreness. He's still dealing with some pain, but he's expected to play Friday. In seven January appearances, he's averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 22.0 minutes.
