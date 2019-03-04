Len (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Miami.

Len picked up a bruised knee in Friday's loss to Chicago, but he still started Sunday's rematch and played 27 minutes in the Hawks' 123-118 victory. With John Collins (illness) likely out Monday, Len could be in line to make another start alongside Dewayne Dedmon (shin), who's also considered probable.

