Len (back) is probable Sunday against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Len has been dealing with back soreness since Wednesday, which caused him to miss that day's game against the Raptors. However, Len was able to take the floor Friday against Boston, scoring 17 points and grabbing two rebounds in 20 minutes. He seems to still be dealing with some pain, but it's not expected to keep Len out of Sunday's contest.