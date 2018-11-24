Hawks' Alex Len: Probable Sunday vs. Hornets
Len (back) is probable Sunday against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Len has been dealing with back soreness since Wednesday, which caused him to miss that day's game against the Raptors. However, Len was able to take the floor Friday against Boston, scoring 17 points and grabbing two rebounds in 20 minutes. He seems to still be dealing with some pain, but it's not expected to keep Len out of Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...