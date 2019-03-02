Len (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Len appears to have suffered a left knee contusion during the quadruple-overtime loss to the Bulls on Friday. If Len's unable to go, Dewayne Dedmon would be in line for heavy minutes as the Hawks are relatively limited in their frontcourt with John Collins (illness) likely out and Omari Spellman (ankle) definitely out Sunday.