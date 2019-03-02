Hawks' Alex Len: Probable Sunday
Len (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len appears to have suffered a left knee contusion during the quadruple-overtime loss to the Bulls on Friday. If Len's unable to go, Dewayne Dedmon would be in line for heavy minutes as the Hawks are relatively limited in their frontcourt with John Collins (illness) likely out and Omari Spellman (ankle) definitely out Sunday.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...