Len is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup versus San Antonio due to a right rib contusion, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It's unclear when exactly Len suffered the rib contusion and how severe it may be, as he logged 14 minutes and five points against the Heat in the Hawks' latest contest Thursday. Bruno Fernando may be in line for a spot-start if Len, who will likely be a game-time call, can't give it a go Tuesday.