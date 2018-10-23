Hawks' Alex Len: Probable vs. Mavericks
Len is probable for Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a left elbow injury, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len is dealing with a left elbow hyperextension injury, although it's uncertain when the issue occurred. He'll be monitored up until tipoff but is expected to see minutes off the bench.
