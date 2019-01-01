Hawks' Alex Len: Produces better than expected
Len scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT) and totaled seven rebounds along with two assists, a block and a steal over 25 minutes Monday against Indiana.
Len posted his best scoring output in his last game of the month, knocking down 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field in a 116-108 loss. He's averaging just 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds through 11 games in December, so he's hardly worth a look in most league formats.
