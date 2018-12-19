Len generated 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and an assists in 20 minutes Tuesday against Washington.

Len had a successful night getting to and converting from the charity stripe on his way to his second double-digit performance in his past three games. The sixth-year center has seen his minute load diminish recently as he's played 20 minutes just twice in his past 10 games. Unless injuries occur to the Hawks' frontcourt, Len can be avoided in standard formats.