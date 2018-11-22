Hawks' Alex Len: Questionable for Friday
Len (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len was unable to take the court in Atlanta's last game due to his setback, and he is not out of the woods just yet. His status for Friday's contest will be determined either after the Hawks' morning shootaround, or during pregame warmups.
