Hawks' Alex Len: Questionable for Wednesday
Len (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len has missed four straight games due to lower back pain. More information about his status for Wednesday may arrive following the Hawks' morning shootaround.
