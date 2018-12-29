Len (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Len missed the last two games with a strained lower-back, but the hope is that he'll be able to return to action Saturday -- particularly since Dewayne Dedmon (knee) appears doubtful to play. If Len is cleared, he could end up being a DFS bargain, assuming he doesn't face a minutes restriction.