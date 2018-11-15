Hawks' Alex Len: Questionable Thursday vs. Nuggets
Len is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's game against the Warriors, when he posted 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes. More information on his status should arrive following morning shootaround. With Dewayne Dedmon (personal) ruled out, the Hawks would be thin at center if Len was unavailable as well.
