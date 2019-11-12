Hawks' Alex Len: Questionable Tuesday
Len is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers. His status will likely be determined closer to tip-off. Damian Jones and Bruno Fernando would be in line for bigger roles should he ultimately have to sit out.
