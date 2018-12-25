Hawks' Alex Len: Questionable with strained back
Len is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to a lower-back strain.
Len apparently picked up the injury in Sunday's game against Detroit, when he finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes. If Len is cleared to play Wednesday, he could again be set for increased minutes in the event that John Collins (ankle) misses a second straight game.
