Hawks' Alex Len: Remains out Monday
Len (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len is set to miss his second straight game with a right hip flexor strain. His next opportunity to return will come Thursday against the 76ers.
