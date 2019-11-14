Hawks' Alex Len: Removed from injury report
Len (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Len was listed as probable entering Thursday. The big man is coming off his best game of the season, as he tallied 17 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday.
