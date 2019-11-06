Hawks' Alex Len: Role unchanged without Collins
Len scored one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds and a block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 win over the Spurs.
Even with John Collins suspended, the Hawks' three-headed monster at center remained unaffected, as none of Len, Damian Jones or Bruno Fernando saw more than 16 minutes of court time -- or did much to show that they deserved a bigger workload. Len has yet to score more than five points or pull down more than six boards in a game this season, leaving him far off the fantasy radar in almost all formats despite his starting role.
