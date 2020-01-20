Play

Len (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Toronto, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Although Len has been ruled out Monday, coach Lloyd Pierce expressed optimism that the 26-year-old center would return Wednesday against the Clippers. Len's missed the past three games due to unspecified back pain. Look for Bruno Fernando to continue to see boosted run until Len's able to return.

