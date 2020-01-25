Hawks' Alex Len: Ruled out Sunday
Len (hip) won't play Sunday against the Wizards.
Len left Friday's game against the Thunder with a hip flexor strain and will miss at least one additional contest. His expected return date is not yet clear.
