Hawks' Alex Len: Ruled out
Len (back) won't play Tuesday against Phoenix, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len has been battling a lower-back injury, and after sitting out of Tuesday morning's shootaround, it's not surprising to hear that he'll sit out against the Suns. With Bruno Fernando (personal) also out, Damian Jones could pick up additional playing time.
