Hawks' Alex Len: Ruled probable for Tuesday
Len is probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to flu-like symptoms, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len registered just his second double-double of the season during Sunday's matchup with the Hornets (13 points, 10 rebounds), and he figures to be available for Tuesday's clash despite battling an illness. The team should confirm his status closer to tip.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...