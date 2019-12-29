Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 10 points in return
Len finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 loss to Chicago.
Len returned to action after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. He came off the bench and played just 20 minutes, scoring 10 points including two triples. Len has been playing better over the past few weeks but is not someone to trust in standard formats.
