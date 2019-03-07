Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 11 in return to bench
Len accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal over 29 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Len was given a bump in minutes once again with Dewayne Dedmon (knee) still out and John Collins (illness) on a minutes restriction. Len has been a cheap daily punt play when afforded extra playing time, but his value will fade quickly once Dedmon and Collins return to full health.
