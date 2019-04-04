Len had 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.

Len (foot) had been listed as questionable due to foot soreness but was able to play in this one. He has reached double figures in scoring in six straight showings, but this was the first time in the last four games that he was limited to less than 27 minutes. With Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) out for the season and Omari Spellman (ankle) injured as well, Len seems likely to continue earning a decent share of minutes across the final three games of 2018-19.

