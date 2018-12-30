Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 12 points in return Saturday
Len ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Len returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a sore back, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds. He has been producing since joining the starting lineup and while his numbers could fall off at any time, he is worth a speculative add if you need some big man stats.
