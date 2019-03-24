Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 14 in win
Len totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block across 30 minutes in the Hawks' win over the 76ers on Saturday.
Len had a solid outing on Saturday, scoring 14 and doing a little bit across the stat sheet. His minutes and usage have been very inconsistent this year, making him a deep league play only.
